SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach, Adrian Autry, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium Saturday, June 24 before New York takes on the Texas Rangers at 4:05 p.m.

In preparation for his pitch, Autry took some time away from basketball to get in baseball practice.

Autry posted a video to his Twitter account of him getting some throws in on Syracuse University’s indoor John. A Lally Athletics Complex as he fired some pitches at a catcher 20 yards away from him.

Saturday’s game marks “SU Day” at Yankee Stadium where Syracuse University is celebrated. This event is put on the University’s alumni association, and a portion of all ticket proceeds from this game will go to support the Syracuse University Multicultural Advancement: Our Time Has Come Fund.