SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball head coach, Adrian Autry, will be picking up a new sport on Saturday, June 24, as he will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium.
Saturday’s game marks SU Day at Yankee Stadium, a day to celebrate Syracuse University, which is put on by the University’s alumni association. A part of the ticket proceeds for this game will go to support the Syracuse University Multicultural Advancement: Our Time Has Come Fund.
Autry, who was named SU’s head basketball coach in March after Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure in charge of the Orange came to end, will trot out to the mound for his pitch shortly before the game officially starts at 4:05 p.m.
Tickets to Saturday’s game where the Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers can be purchased through the SU Alumni Association website.
The prices for the available tickets are:
- $35 for the Grandstand Level
- $45 for the Terrace Level
- $59 for the Main Level
- $89 for the Field Level
Ticket packages for fans to sit in the Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck at the stadium, which also include food and beverage, are available for:
- $99 at the deck’s main level
- $129 at the deck’s field level
More ticket information is available HERE.