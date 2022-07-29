(WSYR-TV) — Village of Homer Police tells NewsChannel 9 about an accident that happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 281 at Bedford Street in the village of Homer.

Police Chief Bob Pitman says that two people, one a child, were flown to the hospital after a van with five people in it and a small SUV with a 31-year-old driver crashed into each other.





Photos courtesy of WXHC radio

The chief says according to preliminary information a 10-year-old and a 53-year-old in the van were flown to the hospital and the 17-year-old driver of the van, a 19-year-old passenger, and an 83-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance for treatment.

This accident is still under investigation. Check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.