SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it.

“She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”

Then he was next. For him, it started with congestion and a runny nose.

“It turned into more respiratory, really nasty cough that lingered for over a week, almost two weeks, actually,” Harding recalled.

“This year we’re seeing more RSV I think because we’re more diligent of testing for it,” said Dr. Mincolla, a family physician at CNY Family Care. “In years past with adults at least, at least with adults with RSV, there wasn’t a big need to know what upper respiratory virus was causing your respiratory symptoms.”

Dr. Mincolla, a family physician says with COVID and the flu there’s more awareness and testing to help determine what it is. The test is the same for all three, a nasal swab. Dr. Mincolla said it’s all creating a challenge for providers.

“All of us in the medical field are short-staffed,” Dr. Mincolla said. “I think like a lot of industries, we’re down workers overall.”

If you feel sick stay home, Harding echoes that.

“If you get your rest and take care of yourself, the quicker you’ll feel better,” Hardin said. “I think that made the difference for me.”

Mild RSV symptoms:

Runny nose

Congestion

Cough

Post nasal drip

Severe RSV symptoms:

Coughing fits

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Fever

If you have concerns, contact your doctor.

And if you have questions about RSV, the flu and more you can call Upstate’s Public Health Hotline from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. That number is (315) 464-3979.