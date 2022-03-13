SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse and statewide business leaders and manufacturers are endorsing legislation recently introduced by Senator John Mannion that would make recycling easier for area residents, boost Central New York’s economy, and provide sustainable alternatives for local waste management.

“You take in plastics, you turn them back into this raw material, and then it goes back to a manufacturer made into new plastic stems so you can continue recycle plastics again and again.” Craig Cookson, Senior Director of Plastics Sustainability at the American Chemistry Council

Known as Advanced Recycling Centers, with Senator Mannion’s legislation, New York will become the 15th state to introduce these environmentally friendly recycling facilities that make 100% of used plastics recyclable, as opposed to the mere 10% we can recycle now.

These recycling centers work by taking plastics and breaking them down into their original chemical structures to then be repurposed.

Think your plastic pouches, your tubes, foam cups, lids, things like that,” Senior Director of Plastics Sustainability at the American Chemistry Council Craig Cookson said, “And can take these plastics and turn them back into their basic feedstocks for the basic chemical feedstocks so they can become new plastics or other chemicals again.

“It enables us to recycle many more types of plastics beyond plastic bottles and containers.”

Area business leaders herald this legislation as the next step for New York’s green economy, with:

$502M in new economic activity

Hundreds of new green-collar jobs

Approximately 25,000 tons more of post-use, mixed plastics being recycled on an annual basis at each new facility

Up to 6.5 million more tons of plastic diverted from landfills annually

For Senator Mannion, another important aspect is making the community a better place.

“I believe as I’ve watched jobs go away from our area in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, that there’s opportunity here,” he said, “And I want to make sure that central New York can be a leader as far as that goes.”