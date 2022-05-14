SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the temperatures rise and we say a final goodbye to winter, many Central New Yorkers are gearing up to take the motorcycles out on the road!

AAA of Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and bikers of key safety tips as May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), data shows fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise:

5,579 motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020, an increase of eleven percent over 2019 and the highest number since 1975.

Fatal motorcycle crashes involving alcohol increased by more than four percent across the country in 2020.

In New York State, 200 motorcyclists were killed in 2020 – up from 136 in 2019.

TIPS FOR DRIVERS:

Check mirrors and blind spots for motorcyclists before entering or leaving lanes of traffic and at intersections. Most multi-vehicle motorcycle crashes occur when drivers simply didn’t see the motorcyclist.

Signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic. Even when signaling, allow enough time to determine a motorcyclist’s intention before you proceed.

Increase following distance behind motorcycles and provide time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never try to share a lane with motorcycles – they have the same right to lanes as any other vehicle.

TIPS FOR MOTORCYCLISTS:

Before you ride, check tire pressure and tread depth. Make sure brakes, headlights, and signal indicators are in working order.

Make sure any cargo is secure/balanced, adjust suspension and tire pressure to accommodate extra weight.

Always ride with a helmet that meets the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard – look for the “DOT” symbol on the back. Helmets save lives and are required in New York State.

Wear other protective gear, such as gloves, a jacket, and pants.

Make yourself visible. Keep your lights on, wear bright colors and use reflective tape, even during the daytime. Position yourself in the lane where drivers can see you.

Follow traffic laws, always use turn signals, and combine hand signals with turn signals when you can to make your intentions even more clear.

Never ride impaired! 27% of fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 involved alcohol, according to NHTSA.