JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service will do aerial spraying on Friday to help reduce the mosquito population that could be carrying EEE.
The spraying will take place at dusk on Friday, Aug. 21. If needed, the spraying will be done again on Saturday at dusk.
The spraying will happen in the Perch Lake area.
The public should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. The public should also use repellents, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors.
Officials also recommend eliminating any standing water around the home.
For more information about the product being used and an exact map of spraying, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Aerial spraying in Jefferson Co. set for Friday
- ‘It’s everything we’ve been saying’: Opponents react to fraud charges tied to private border wall
- Stop signs replaced twice at DeWitt intersection after theft, vandalism
- House Democrats continue push to oust postmaster general over mail delays
- DeWitt Police investigating crash at intersection of E Yates St. and Hartwell Ave.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App