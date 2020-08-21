Aerial spraying in Jefferson Co. set for Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service will do aerial spraying on Friday to help reduce the mosquito population that could be carrying EEE.

The spraying will take place at dusk on Friday, Aug. 21. If needed, the spraying will be done again on Saturday at dusk.

The spraying will happen in the Perch Lake area.

The public should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. The public should also use repellents, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors.

Officials also recommend eliminating any standing water around the home.

For more information about the product being used and an exact map of spraying, click here.