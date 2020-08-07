Aerial spraying in Oswego County planned for Sunday evening

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is planning aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor Swamp after 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

Spraying will be over the towns of Hastings, West Monroe, and Constantia to reduce mosquito populations that carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or EEE. The area being sprayed is within the boundaries of U.S. Route11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east, and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

While extremely rare, EEE infection is serious and often fatal. It causes inflammation of the brain and is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

“We are working closely with the state Department of Health and are taking the necessary steps required by the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to prepare for aerial spraying,” said Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director.

The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form. Spraying will not take place over the lake. For a copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet, click here or call the Oswego County Health Department during business hours, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 315-349-3564. After 4 p.m. residents can call 315-341-0086.

Residents in the spray area are advised to do the following:

Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Keep pets indoors.

Close vents on window air conditioners so outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

“Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure,” said Huang. “It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes.”

Precautionary measures include limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, using insect repellents, and wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes, and socks when outdoors, and eliminating standing water around the home. Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside. Keeping swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs clean and chlorinated are preventative measures as well as draining pool covers.

Used tires are also a significant mosquito breeding site, so owners should dispose of old tires. Oswego County transfer stations will accept them for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

The Health Department advises the use of a mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and shouldn’t be applied directly to the skin. Be sure to follow label directions when using insect repellent.

Aerial spraying is weather dependent. Residents in the spray area will be notified by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department. To sign up to receive community alerts visit OswegoCounty.com/911 or call their office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 to request a form. Landline customers do not need to register. If spraying is postponed, the Oswego County Health Department will notify media outlets and post information on their site OswegoCounty.com.