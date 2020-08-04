Aerial spraying of Cicero Swamp planned after 4 more mosquito pools test positive for EEE

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is working on plans to spray a portion of the Cicero Swamp after four more mosquito pools tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, or EEEV. The mosquitos were in traps along Route 298 in Cicero.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said, “EEE is a rare but serious disease that is caused by a virus ​transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito, therefore it is extremely important that residents use personal protection measures to reduce their risk of mosquito bites.”

The Health Department is making plans to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and the surrounding areas, pending approval from the New York State Department of Health.

Gupta said, “This proactive measure is an attempt to interrupt the mosquito ​breeding cycles. Reducing the number of mosquitoes (although it is temporary) can reduce the number of mosquitoes available to transmit the virus to humans.”

The timing of the spraying will be determined by weather conditions and other factors. If you would like to be contacted on your cellular or VoIP line to receive emergency notifications in your area, you must self-register on the system at ongov.net/911/notification.html.