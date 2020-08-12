Aerial spraying of Cicero Swamp to happen Wednesday night

(WSYR-TV) — Aerial spraying is still on thanks to favorable weather conditions. The Onondaga County Health Department is giving the green light to fly over the Cicero Swamp Wednesday night.
The designated spray area is bound by Route 31 on the north, Northern Boulevard on the West, Taft Road on the south and Chittenango Creek on the east.
The spraying is scheduled to take place after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
This is done to reduce the number of mosquitoes carrying dangerous diseases like EEE and West Nile.
Some important reminders:
- Keep your windows closed for at least one hour after spraying
- Keep pets inside
- Set window AC to circulate the air
