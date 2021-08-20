Aerial spraying planned for part of Oswego County Tuesday, August 24

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department has scheduled aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor Swamp on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24.

This includes portions of the Towns of Hastings, West Monroe, and Constantia to reduce the number of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

EEE is an extremely rare but serious and often fatal infection that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The aerial spraying will take place after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. The area to be sprayed is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south. See the map below.

The pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.