WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Transport yourself back in time at del Lago’s Vine Showroom with both Aerosmith and Tom Petty tribute bands!

Draw The Line, an Aerosmith tribute band, and Hard Promises, a Tom Petty tribute band, are performing shows at del Lago in the fall and tickets for both concerts are on sale now.

Draw the Line will take the Vine Showroom stage on Saturday, September 23 and Hard Promises returns for Petty Fest X, a Tom Petty tribute show on Saturday, October 14.

Both shows take place at 8:00 p.m.

Draw The Line can be purchased here, and tickets for Hard Promises can be purchased here.

Courtesy of del Lago.

“Draw The Line’s career spans almost 27 years, with more than 2,000 performances in more than 100 cities under their belt. They are the only tribute band who has been featured on the official Aerosmith website, as well as that of Aerosmith’s official fan club. With support and accolades from Aerosmith themselves, journalists, top DJs and fans worldwide, it’s no wonder that Draw The Line is recognized as one-of-a-kind. If you love Aerosmith, this is the tribute show you don’t want to miss!” stated del Lago.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine and additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available online.

Courtesy of del Lago

“Hard Promises is comprised of five veteran Central New York musicians featuring current and former members of Kane, Benny Mardones’ Hurricanes, The Shop, Zoid, Joe Bonamassa Band, Tickets, Custom Taylor, and Jake Fake and the Liars. Hard Promises provides a full show giving tribute to the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, featuring all of Tom Petty’s biggest hits including ‘Free Fallin’,’ ‘American Girl,’ ‘Refugee,’ ‘Here Comes My Girl’ and many others. The members of Hard Promises have shared the stage with Cheap Trick, John Waite, Gregg Allman, Starship, Eddie Money, Dickey Betts, Blues Traveler, Joan Jett, Blue Oyster Cult, Great White, Spin Doctors and the legendary B.B. King,” stated del Lago.