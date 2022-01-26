Woman pleads guilty to murdering 93-year-old in Syracuse’s Skyline Apartment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, the 23-year-old murderer of a 93-year-old Syracuse woman, told a judge back in May that she wanted to plead guilty. Today she finally did so.

#BREAKING: Victoria Afet, the woman who killed 93-year-old Connie Tuori at the Skyline Apartments nearly one year ago, pleads guilty to murder, robbery and assault ‼️



She now faces 23 years to life in prison. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/ewXrPvdWLZ — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 26, 2022

The plea means Afet is guilty of murder in the February killing of Connie Tuori at the Skyline Apartments, nearly one year ago. Afet now faces 29 years to life in prison for the murder conviction.

When indicted last year, the document unveiled details about the manner of Tuori’s death, which was described as “especially cruel and wanton.”

Judge Doran is now asking Vicoria Afet questions, under oath, about pleading guilty to her charges.



She answers “yes” faintly in this video to the judge’s question regarding how she killed Connie Tuori, which was by intentional suffocation. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/M0fI3Uaisd — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 26, 2022

Afet followed Tuori into her apartment and tortured her by stuffing items into her mouth and down to her throat to suffocate her and then stabbed the 93-year-old. Afet then stayed in Tuori’s apartment with the body hidden in a bedroom until police were called to check on the 93-year-old three weeks later.

Afet also pleaded guilty to two other unrelated crimes of robbery and assault. Along with the murder, Afet could spend the next 29 years in prison. Sentencing is slated for April 28, 2022.