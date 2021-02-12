‘Affordable retail’ store coming to Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More people seem to be moving to Downtown Syracuse to be closer to restaurants, work, and stores. Soon, there will be a new face that’ll have all your home needs in one, prime location.

Construction is underway at 301 South Salina St. where a new store, called DGX, will be built. It is going in where the Rite Aid used to be.

The Dollar General Corporation owns this chain. A company spokesperson said the store will offer the downtown community an affordable retail option in a modern retail format.

It will have produce, health and beauty, frozen foods, pet supplies, and loads of other essential items you can grab on the way home.

This is only the second store in the state, with the other one located in Rochester.

The chain is fairly new — the first store opened up in 2017. The executive director for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse said this location is perfect for those living downtown.

So there’s continued residential growth in downtown and what they’re looking for in convenience and so being able to add another convenience shopping option, particularly the grab-and-go cleaning supplies and houseware, that’s a part of it. That’ll be a convenient option for our growing residential base. Merike Treier — Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse

The store is going to be 4,000 square feet. Construction should be completed by the summer.