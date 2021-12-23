Afghan Refugee and mother of two explains what it was like fleeing the country when Taliban took over

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Homaira Mohammadi fled Afghanistan with her two daughters, mother, and brother at the end of August 2021. She tells NewsChannel 9 what her experience was like.

Mohammadi and her interpreter, who helped translate the interview, say it was a nightmare. She said once word spread that the Taliban was taking over, the banks closed. “The people, they were trying to get through the doors and windows, they were breaking the doors and windows to make sure that they were taking their money out of the banks and flee.”

She didn’t break doors and windows, but she made sure she had enough money so they could leave. She then got a phone call from a relative saying they needed to get to the airport. “She said when she went to the airport she was hearing the shooting from the Taliban, like they were aiming the guns towards other people and she physically was seeing that.” her interpreter explained.

She said they had to get through two checkpoints at the airport. The first one was the Taliban, and the second one was the U.S. Forces. From there, they packed into planes and were forced to sit on the floor because there were no seats. “She was crying and she was saying goodbye to the country and also those were the only things that were left in her mind and she didn’t think there was anything else in her mind.” said her interpreter.

They left Kabul and flew to Qatar, then Germany, and then Washington D.C., where they were taken to Fort Lee Military Base. “Safe and nobody is looking and scaring, and nobody is like shooting or aiming at them and also she was worried about the future of her kids and when she made it here she thought it was a nicer, better, and brighter future for her kids.” her interpreter said, describing her experience in the United States.

They all got their vaccines and moved to Syracuse. She says she loves the fresh air. “She’s feeling very good and she’s also happy that she has started working with nice people and the people that are working with her, they’re really kind and willing to help her.”

She currently has a master’s degree, but she has dreams of furthering her education. “She wants to continue her education to get her PhD and she wants to be a person to have a positive place for the community.”