Afghanistan veteran speaks about the violence happening in a place he once called home

NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR)- An Afghanistan war veteran talked to NewsChannel 9 about the recent events happening in a place he once called home.

Charles Johnson grew up in Central New York. He served several years in the military, and one of those years was spent in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009. He worked as an engineer.

“That was my area of operation, was Kabul, Bagram, Camp Phoenix, and anywhere about 30 miles,” Johnson said.

He says while serving, he grew to love the Afghan people and his fellow military members. “We went out to all the small villages and did whatever we could for the people of Afghanistan.” He said Americans donated clothing, furniture, and money to those who needed it. “They could not believe that the Americans were sending that stuff over. Some of it was brand new, but it was humanitarian,” he added.

He formed a bond with so many people, so seeing all the violence has affected him. He recalled a time when he came very close to a blast.

“Went off just over the wall from where I was, maybe 50-55 yards. I didn’t get the full extent of the blast because the hesco that we put up, which are cages that are filled with sand, they saved us but we did lose two soldiers that day, and it was not a happy day lets put it that way.” Charles Johnson, Afghanistan veteran

Johnson once called Afghanistan his home, so he’s thinking of those who had the same fear he did. ”I pray for them everyday, I really do,” he said.