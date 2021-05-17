After 17 years, cicadas are coming back in droves to New York State

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — After a 17-year hiatus, billions of red-eyed insects are beginning to crawl their way above ground in different regions of the U.S.

Cicadas, known as Brood-10, have begun emerging in 15 eastern states from Georgia to here in New York and west to Indiana and Illinois.

Remember what was happening 17 years ago when the cicadas last emerged? The Motorola flip phone was high-tech. Facebook was brand new, and George W. Bush was president.

“There’s nothing else like this on the entire planet earth, even in the entire universe. This is the only place anywhere that we have 13 and 17 year cicadas emerging by the billions, if not trillions,” said Michael Raupp, Ph.D., an Emeritus professor of Entomology at the University of Maryland.

This year’s cicada class will bore into the ground and won’t emerge again until 2038.