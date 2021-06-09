After a pandemic cancellation last year, Festa Italiana will return to Downtown Syracuse this September

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The organizers of Festa Italiana announced this week that the annual late-summer event will return this summer to its normal spot on the calendar and normal location in front of Syracuse City Hall.

The 2021 event is scheduled for the weekend of September 17, 18 and 19.

Organizers of the festival, which usually hosts up to 20 restaurant vendors, have not yet released or finalized pandemic-related details like capacity limits, they say, simply because regulation changes are too fluid and will likely evolve significantly over the next three months.

Organizers plan to meet with city leaders and will follow any guidelines.

Italian Fest was among the dozens of downtown events cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Last July, the City of Syracuse proactively pulled permits for the rest of last year, effectively cancelling everything.

Festa Italiana is typically the last downtown festival of the year.

The first festival, Taste of Syracuse, did not happen this summer for the second year in a row. When organizers had to make the decision months before the much bigger festival, they didn’t want to commit when guidance was changing so often.