After a stressful time on campus, the hot dog vendor is just what some SU students needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most Syracuse University students are back home for Thanksgiving break, which many hope will reset campus after more than two weeks of stressful and, for some, scary times.

Approximately 15 investigations are underway for different instances of acts of racism, in some cases leading to suspensions, an arrest, peaceful to ruckus protests and the Chancellor agreeing to students’ demands to change the climate on campus.

Police come and go on campus and many students decided to leave for Thanksgiving break early. From his corner of campus, Rodney Cooper has seen it all.

Cooper owns a hot dog stand, Grateful Dogs, on Waverly Avenue just across from Bird Library, which many students rely on for lunch.

Those regular students have also opened their hearts to Cooper about what they’ve seen and heard.

Cooper tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “They’re like ‘This is not what we’re about. This is now what SU is about.’ And that’s one of the reasons why they’re so upset about this.”

