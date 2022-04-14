SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) announced on Thursday that one student will receive the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence – Special Award for Overcoming the Odds. This award, according to SUNY, is the highest honor bestowed upon a student by the University. The recipient, Damon Gilstrap, is the only student in the entire SUNY system to receive the Overcoming the Odds award this year. SUNY serves nearly 1.3 million students.

Gilstrap earned his high school equivalency in 2019 and enrolled at OCC at the age of 53. OCC shares that Gilstrap has overcome drug addiction and significant health problems related to three brain tumors that resulted in a stroke.

Gilstrap will earn his degree in Human Services next month.

Damon Gilstrap, courtesy of SUNY OCC

In addition to Gilstrap, two other OCC students received the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence: Cheyenne Sinchico and Katie Sullivan. Sinchico graduated from Fowler High School in 2020 and will receive her Human Services degree next month and plans to transfer to a four-year SUNY school. Sullivan graduated from Jamesville DeWitt High School in 2020 and will complete her Humanities & Social Sciences degree next month. Sullivan hopes to transfer to a four-year school and pursue a degree in Communications.

Cheyenne Sinchico

Katie Sullivan Images courtesy of SUNY OCC

All three students will be recognized during a ceremony in Albany on April 26.

Congratulations, Damon, Cheyenne, and Katie!