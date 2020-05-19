Interactive Maps

After complaints last weekend, health commissioner meets with Regional Market managers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last weekend’s farmers market at the Central New York Regional Market made so many people nervous, some sent complaints to NewsChannel 9 and the Onondaga County Executive’s office.

Describing the market, one caller to NewsChannel 9 claimed: “It’s like COVID-19 never even happened.”

The concerns focused on how busy the market was, with some people not social distancing and some people not wearing masks.

The complaints triggered the Onondaga County Health Commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, and members of her team, to meet with the Central New York Regional Market Authority, which oversees the facility and its events.

The county executive says the suggestions focused on traffic patterns within the market to more effectively keep people away from one another.

On its Facebook page, the market posted: “Please remember that this is NOT a social gathering. This is a food and grocery source. Wishing health and safe shopping to everyone at this time!”

Farmer’s Markets at the Regional Market happen Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The flea markets are currently called off.

Stay Connected