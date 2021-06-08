After crime spree and six car thefts over two days, Vernon man finally jailed

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A suspected car thief is in custody, but the Madison County sheriff says it took multiple agencies and six stolen cars to get him jailed.

The sheriff says Joshua Sharon’s car theft crime spree started in Vernon Monday afternoon.

Madison County Sheriff says Sharon stole six cars in 48 hours, beginning with the theft of a vehicle Monday afternoon in the Oneida County town of Vernon. After ditching that car, Sheriff Hood says Sharon stole a pickup truck, leading state police on a high speed chase.

Police say Sharon also reportedly stole a pizza delivery car in Oneida that same day, involving a second police pursuit.

When Sharon was arraigned and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree

Resisting Arrest

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree.

Sharon was then released on his own recognizance with a return date of June 22.

The next day on Tuesday, June 8, the sheriff said Sharon’s car theft crime spree continued in Madison County.

Several more incidents occurred later on Tuesday when a car with keys in it was stolen from Walmart in the City of Oneida, following an arrest earlier that day for another stolen vehicle.

The vehicle taken from Walmart was later located on Falls Road in the Town of Fenner. A second vehicle was stolen from this area and later located on Lewis Point Road in the Town of Lenox.

A Madison County K9 Unit responded to the scene on Lewis Point Road and conducted a track from the vehicle. The K9 units tracked it to Stephens Road, where investigators located Sharon and took him into custody once again, police say.

Sharon was found once again, and police say he was in possession of methamphetamines at the time of this arrest. He was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree along with the other charges.

Each time Sharon got arrested, he got released on appearance tickets, likely due to bail reform laws, and told deputies he was going to keep stealing cars because of it.

“Now we have him in custody, it took all of these cases so we can hold him…it took all of these cases to finally get him taken into custody and he was going out reoffending doing it over and over again,” said Sheriff Todd Hood.

Police say Sharon is also being charged for failing to register his address as a sex offender.