After going three weeks without knowing about swastika, Mayor hopes citizens report all racist acts to police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh says there’s no room in the City of Syracuse for anyone who would vandalize a building with a message of racism or hate.

Mayor Walsh tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, “These types of racist statements and images have no place in the City of Syracuse. They go against everything we are as a city, everything we strive to be. We don’t want anyone a part of them in Syracuse.”

That’s his message Thursday after just learning about a swastika and other offensive graffiti that were painted onto the back parking lot of the Cecile Community Center three weeks ago.

Mayor Walsh tells NewsChannel 9 that because graffiti is a common occurrence in the city, policies call for it to be immediately removed.

In the case of the Cecile Community Center, it was covered up in black paint no long after it happened on October 30.

Moving forward, the mayor makes it clear he’s asking city employees and citizens to report all messages or symbols of hate to the Syracuse Police Department.

When Mayor Walsh was alerted Wednesday night, he immediately had the Syracuse Police Department open an investigation. He thanks the person who brought the incident to the attention of the Common Council President, who, in turn, brought it to him.

A police spokesperson says there are no suspects at this point in the investigation.

