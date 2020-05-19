After months of speculation, Amazon named tenant of new warehouse in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of speculation, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon made an official announcement on Monday that a massive distribution center being built on Morgan Road in the Town of Clay will be occupied by Amazon.

But why was there a delay in making the announcement? There were a few more loose ends to be tied up and documents that needed to be signed before Amazon could make the call that they would be signing a 15-year lease with Trammell Crow, the developer now kicking into high gear with construction at the site of the old Liverpool Golf and Country Club.

We now know the 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse will be a robotics fulfillment center, the first of its kind in Upstate New York. And though it took months to get here, McMahon says it was worth the wait. With the warehouse, at least 1,000 people will be getting a job, along with local construction workers who will be building the facility. Those working inside will be helping with packing and shipping smaller products, starting at around $15 an hour, including benefits like insurance and a 401k. There will be higher-paying jobs in finance, information technology, and human resources and McMahon says the economic impact will stretch far outside of the walls of the soon-to-be warehouse.

“Certainly the businesses in the Village of Liverpool are going to do well. You’re going to have at least 1,000 people who are going to be five minutes away, ten minutes away from spending money there. So there is, this is a good thing. This is going to be a regional employment draw and it’ll employee people in our county, employee people in the counties around us. And it will bring that spending in and capture that spending here in our community,” McMahon said.

“Future employees will work alongside Amazon’s innovative robotics technology to safely and efficiently pick, pack, and ship smaller customer orders such as books, toys, electronics, and household items,” said Anand Mehta, Regional Director of Operations for Amazon.

The warehouse is expected to be ready in September of 2021 and McMahon says Amazon has already put out some job feelers on their website.

