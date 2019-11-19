After no alert overnight, SU sends out second morning update on investigation into white supremacist manifesto

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety claims there is no “direct threat” to campus after what appears to be a white supremacist manifesto was posted online and shared among students.

The update in the investigation was sent to the campus community around 10:27 a.m., the second alert sent Tuesday morning.

Many students are angry at the lack of information provided to them by the University’s administration overnight, many learning of the racist incident from friends or when first reported by NewsChannel 9 at 2:43 a.m.

DPS and SU administrators say that the students studying in the library late at night received “air drop” invitations to view the document. AirDrop is a feature on Apple iPhones and computers that allow documents or photos to be shared device-to-device without internet connection.

The document was also posted to a Greek life discussion board Monday night, but has since been removed. GreekRank is not a website operated by SU, but has a page for SU students.

The manifesto is the latest in a string of at least eight racist incidents on the SU campus in the last two weeks.

A small group of students has used the incidents as a basis for an on-going protest at the Barnes Center, the campus’ new health center.

Second alert from Department of Public Safety about white supremacist manifesto (10:27 a.m.):

Department of Public Safety: No Direct Threat to Syracuse University Since our last Public Safety Informational Notice, the Department of Public Safety has been working closely with the Syracuse Police Department, New York State Police, and Federal Bureau of Investigation the to investigate the document purported to be a white supremacist manifesto. The law enforcement agencies are actively working to determine the origin of the document. Thus far, based on the preliminary information, there is no appearance of a direct threat. As the investigation continues, we will provide appropriate updates as information becomes available. In light of this recent incident, the Department of Public Safety immediately implemented additional safety measures including: – Doubled patrols

– Stationed DPS vehicles strategically around campus

– Dedicated and increased walking patrols to all residence halls and campus buildings

First alert from Department of Public Safety about white supremacist manifesto (just after 4 a.m.):

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has received multiple reports of a document purported to be a white supremacist manifesto being posted in an online forum and allegedly “air dropped” to several cell phones of individuals sitting at Bird Library. No individual has reported directly receiving the air dropped document at this time. If you personally received the document through an AirDrop, please contact the Department of Public Safety immediately at 315.443.2224. These reports have yet to be confirmed and there is no specific threat to Syracuse University. The Department of Public Safety is investigating these reports and has notified the Syracuse Police Department, the New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

