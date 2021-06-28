After police chase and K9 tracking, wanted Liverpool man found hiding in sewer tunnel near I-81

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On June 24 at approximately 11 p.m., a Cicero Police Officer was conducting an investigation into a harassment complaint when they located a man wanted by law enforcement, Nathan Johnson of Liverpool. Johnson is accused of stealing multiple credit cards from an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a Target on Brewerton Road in Cicero, sheriff’s deputies say. 

The 20-year-old was seen walking around the Bayshore Apartment complex when the officer spotted him, deputies say. When the officer approached Johnson, he fled into a nearby wooded area. With assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Air 1 Helicopter, law enforcement used an infrared camera system to locate him, and found him hiding in a sewage tunnel on Bartel Road near Interstate 81. 

At the same time, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 had tracked the man to the tunnel as well. The suspect obeyed the K-9 handler’s instructions to surrender, and he was subsequently arrested without further incident. 

According to sheriff’s deputies, Nathan Johnson was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for the following charges:

  • Grand larceny in the fourth degree
  • Coercion in the third degree
  • Criminal contempt in the second degree

Johnson was arraigned on Friday morning, and is currently being held in the Justice Center on bail set at $5,000 cash/$15,000 bond.

