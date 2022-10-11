SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – All clear and unseasonably mild out there now, but for how much longer? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and not as chilly with a little southerly breeze helping keep temperatures up compared to Monday night.

Lows drop into the 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns out even warmer midweek thanks to a southerly breeze bringing temperatures back into the low 70s Wednesday despite more clouds rolling in during the day! Still, given we are now rolling into mid-October, Wednesday is a nice outdoor day, and we will take it!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It is a very mild night Wednesday in part due to thickening clouds but also a gusty southerly wind comes into play. Winds gust to 20 to 25 mph over lower elevations, like Syracuse, but over the hilltops the wind could gust past 40 mph. This is the type of wind set up we see many times heading into the winter season.

THURSDAY:

It is still looking mild and windy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier, heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. There could even be some thunder.

This is the most likely day for wet weather this week. By early Thursday evening, some spots could end up with an inch or more of rain.

It has been dry recently so the major rivers and streams are low so no concerns of flooding there. However, in low-lying and poor drainage areas rainfall rates Thursday of half an inch an hour or more could cause some localized minor flooding.

Once the front departs later Thursday night, cooler and drier air works in Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!