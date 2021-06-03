After remodeling ‘The Mission’ church, ‘Oh My Darling’ owners set to open new Tex-Mex restaurant Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of “Oh My Darling” on South Salina Street will open their next restaurant, Luna Loca, in the old church that was the longtime home of “The Mission.”

Ryan and Leigh Ann Benz didn’t let the old church, a historic stop on the Underground Railroad, be on the real estate market too long after the owner of “The Mission” wanted to retire.

The couple announced their new restaurant in March on the “Oh My Darling” Facebook page.

“The Mission was an icon for 22 years in our community,” new owner Ryan Benz says in an interview with NewsChannel 9. “Steve did a phenomenal job and decided to retire and move on. We knew that bones of the building and business model had success and longevity.”

The Benz’s left most of the structural restaurant in tact, but repainted and redecorated top to bottom.

Leigh Ann Benz says it was easier than building “Oh My Darling,” because was already laid out as a restaurant as opposed to brand new construction.

Mrs. Benz says this project is funkier than her first Syracuse restaurant. “Oh My Darling” is the classic new American, soft and sweet. This is fun to gets out that funky, modern side.”

The food genre is similar to its predecessor, but Luna Loca will offer a brand new Tex-Mex menu.

It opens Friday for lunch and is open seven days per week.