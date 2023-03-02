SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After six days, Destiny USA’s owners, Pyramid Management Group, have responded to the shooting that happened last week on Friday, February 24 after daily requests from NewsChannel 9 for comment.
On February 24, a gunshot was fired inside the mall around 4 p.m. where a single bullet hit a trash can near Destiny’s central tower, towards the middle of the mall. Police shut it down early for the night.
Mayor Ben Walsh and Fire Chief Michael Monds addressed and updated the community on Thursday, March 2, that detectives spent the last few days looking through video at the mall and have identified a 14-year-old male as the suspect in the shooting.
The 14-year-old was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Pyramid Management Group responded to the incident and sent the statement below.
“The safety and security of our tenants, employees, and guests is our top priority at Destiny USA. We are grateful to the Syracuse Police Department for their swift and effective work in identifying and arresting the suspect responsible for last week’s incident. Furthermore, we extend our sincere appreciation to each of our tenants, law enforcement agency partners, and community organizations for their unwavering commitment to making Destiny USA a safe and welcoming year-round family-friendly destination. We remain committed to constantly evaluating the best ways to keep Destiny USA safe for our tenants, employees, and guests.”Statement Attributed to Pyramid Management Group