After spike in COVID-19 cases, The Grand now under investigation by NYS Health Department

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a spike in positive COVID-19 cases at The Grand in Chittenango, the rehabilitation center and nursing home are under investigation by the New York State Health Department.

With only an 80-bed capacity, more than half of the residents at The Grand have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 45 individuals as of Thursday.

It started with only one person testing positive, but that prompted the facility to look into widespread target testing for everyone, which was conducted by the NYS Health Department.

“When they did that, we had a number of cases, 40 plus cases came back positive,” Bruce Gendron, Vice President of The Grand Healthcare System said.

However, only three of the individuals who have tested positive are experiencing symptoms. The others are not showing any symptoms at all.

“Now, most of these people are asymptomatic. They don’t have symptoms, no fever, no shortness of breath or anything like that so they weren’t previously identified as being COVID positive, but with the testing, they are testing positive,” said Gendron.

The Grand says it’s following guidelines put in place by the county and state health departments.

Under guidance from the Dept of Health, when we have a group of residents who are identified as positive, we cohort those people. In other words, we move them and we group them together so that we have one unit that’s grouped with the people who are positive and we have another unit that’s grouped with the people who tested negative, and that helps separate them from and infection control perspective. Bruce Gendron, Vice President, The Grand Healthcare System

Other steps the facility is taking includes screening all medical staff before each shift and testing those individuals twice a week and separating positive and negative cases within the building.

The Grand said they understand how stressful it can be for residents and their families, especially those looking on the outside in.

What makes it I think even more stressful I think is that they can’t visit. We support the mandate, that came from the Department of Health to protect the residents and keep visitors out so, I think it’s a very stressful time for them. I understand it’s a very stressful period of time for the resident’s families, but I encourage them to call the building, talked to their loved one, talk to a nursing staff member, that way we can give them as much support as we can. Bruce Gendron, Vice President, The Grand Healthcare System

Gendron said families are informed each day with a ‘robocall’ with updated statistics and information.

Target testing also showed that eight of The Grand’s employees and one of the facility’s contractors have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand says those individuals are recovering in quarantine.

There have been two deaths related to the facility. One death Thursday and one reported on Wednesday in Madison County.

