VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers are busy at the Food Bank of Central New York’s warehouse.

“They are preparing food for shipment to some of our over 400 partner agencies throughout Northern New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Central New York,” said Brian McManus, the Chief Operations Officer. “All of that food is going to serve people in need.”

They are able to serve those in need thanks to the community’s generosity. The holiday season is when the donations pour in. This time of year, right after the holiday is when there tends to be a lull.

“The thinking moves away from need at that time which is natural, but need persists,” McManus said.

There are ways you can give back. You can reach out to the food bank to host a food drive, but monetary donations allow them to get even more to help those in need.

“Our purchasing power is such that a donation of funds, with that we can acquire a great deal more than the food itself,” McManus added, “That’s not to say that the food itself, the food drives are not valuable they are. They’re very important. We always welcome food donations, food drives from individuals, from companies.”

They can only accept non-perishable donations from the public. Some of those items help the backpack project they have with the Syracuse City School District.

“It’s just a few items that get repacked by volunteers, then kids can take that home,” McManus said.

Visit https://foodbankcny.org to learn more.