OSWEGO COUNTY N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After two weeks of being in the hospital, an Oswego County man has died after succumbing to his injuries due to a motorcycle crash two weeks prior.

51-year-old Ronald G. Flower Jr. from Central Square died on July 22, the motorcycle crash was on July 8 in the Town of Redfield in Oswego County.

State Police in Pulaski responded to the motorcycle crash on July 8 at 6:10 p.m. on County Route 17 near O Hara Road in the Town of Redfield.

According to State Police, Flower Jr. was driving his 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on County Route 17 at a high rate of speed and failed to turn right, crossed the lane of travel and crashed into a dirt embankment.

Flower was transported from the scene by medevac helicopter to Upstate University Hospital, where he later died on July 22 after succumbing to injuries he sustained in the crash.