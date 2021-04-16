After year of crime and criticism, PBA asks community to display ‘Syracuse Needs Police’ stickers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Benevolent Association launched a campaign Friday asking people in the community to display “Syracuse Needs Police” stickers, as a way to show support for an industry feeling underappreciated.

Despite training and counsel, PBA President Joe Moran reminds the community that his officers are humans too and says they can suffer trauma from violent periods of time. He cited the recent murders of 84-year-old Eva Fuld, 93-year-old Connie Tuori, and 11-month-old Dior Harris.

In addition to the trauma, Moran says the criticism his officers have faced locally, in response to controversial policing tactics used elsewhere in the country have made morale the lowest he’s ever seen among the force.

Moran referenced a small group of protesters, who lap the downtown area of Syracuse chanting vulgarities. Two weeks ago, a 20-year-old woman was charged with spraying vulgar graffiti on the Public Safety Building on State Street.

Moran said, “Those same individuals who painted on this building and yelling obscenities were berating police recruits on their way in here for their first interview, screaming at them. Do you think people will want to do the job after an experience like that?”

Moran says he’s willing to discuss police reform and says his members are open to training and improvements, but he’s proud of a large majority of his officer’s performances.

In honor of those officers, Moran wants to return their reputation.

The PBA is giving out stickers that say “Syracuse Needs Police” for people to stick on their car window or hang in a storefront. To get one, people should contact the PBA at (315) 442-5400 or email syrapba@gmail.com.