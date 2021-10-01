New York State Attorney General sues Syracuse landlord for exposing kids to lead hazards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There 89 properties tied to Syracuse landlord John Kiggins and his company, Endzone Properties. Attorney General Letitia James announced her office is suing him, because she says he repeatedly violated lead paint laws.

The AG’s investigation found over a six year time period, 18 children were poisoned with lead in 17 of those properties. Lead is toxic, and can have life-long negative health impacts in children.

The lawsuit also alleged Kiggins and Endzone either failed to provide required lead paint hazard disclosures or provided deceptive disclosures.

This is not the first time Kiggins has been in trouble. According to NewsChannel 9 archives Kiggins was in jail in 2007 for renting unfit apartments.

In a statement, Mayor Ben Walsh said in part:



The City of Syracuse is proud to join the Attorney General and Onondaga County as plaintiffs in this lawsuit. We’re using every means available to crack down on bad landlords, and this partnership with the State and County is critical to our efforts. I thank Attorney General James for taking this action against John Kiggins and his company and for her assistance in investigating compliance with childhood lead poisoning laws by landlords in Syracuse. This legal action should serve as a message to all Syracuse landlords that it is unacceptable to allow tenants to live in sub-standard housing that contains lead paint hazards. This is a zero tolerance approach by our Code Enforcement team and Law Department to ensure every landlord is following local, state, and federal laws and protecting our children and families from the risk of lead poisoning. The assistance and resources of the Office of the Attorney General are invaluable to our efforts. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The lawsuit, filed in state supreme court, seeks to have Kiggins and Endzone provide lead-safe housing and pay fines and penalties ordered by the court.

NewsChannel 9 has tried to contact Kiggins for comment, but hasn’t been able to reach him.