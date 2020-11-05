Agencies respond to crash along Route 92 in Manlius

(WSYR-TV) — Several agencies responded to a crash along Route 92 by Thorntree Hill Drive in Manlius on Wednesday afternoon.

The call went out around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A silver SUV ended up in a ditch after going off the road and into a tree, according to Manlius Police.

The driver was a woman in her 20s to 30s and police suspect that she was impaired.

A drug recognition expert is conducting further tests at the hospital.

There were no serious injuries reported.