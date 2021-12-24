Agencies search for missing Cayuga County woman

MERIDIAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Missing Person alert has been issued for a Cayuga County woman.

Wendy Burke is a 71-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Route 370 in the village of Meridian, Cayuga County, at 12:30 PM on Friday, December 24.

Wendy was driving a 2006 yellow Chevrolet Aveo with New York registration JGV-2644. Wendy has long gray hair and is missing some front teeth.

If seen call 911 or the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1222.

