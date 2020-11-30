Agreement reached to resolve tax claims with Shoppingtown Mall

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Shoppingtown Mall have reached an agreement with Onondaga County, the Town of DeWitt, and the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District to resolve tax claims and other pending disputes.
It still needs to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court and details of the agreement have not yet been made available.
This announcement comes after one a couple of weeks ago where Onondaga County announced they reached an agreement with Moonbeam Capital to buy the mall.
