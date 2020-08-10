AG’s Office reaches agreement with Watertown CSD after mock slave auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Watertown City School District has reached an agreement with the state attorney general’s office over a mock slave auction that was held there in 2019.
An investigation found that a 4th-grade teacher used two African American students for that auction. The teacher had the two students place their hands behind their back at the front of the classroom before being bid on by their classmates.
The students were told to refer to the “winning bidders” as their “masters.” That teacher was put on administrative leave and later resigned.
According to investigators, the incident had negative effects on all of the students, especially those acting as slaves.
In a letter, the office of the attorney general said the school district had taken appropriate measures to resolve the matter.
