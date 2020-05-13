Air Innovations preparing to be fully operational soon

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manufacturers in Central New York are operating under the assumption that their business will be fully operational by this weekend.

The President and CEO of Air Innovations in North Syracuse, Mike Wetzel, says while about 40 percent of his business was shut down, the other part of it has been operational, so they’re hoping to start building on that come Friday.

Air Innovations is involved in manufacturing everything from Homeland Security equipment to special air conditioning equipment and wine cellars. Some of that was deemed essential by the governor, except for most of the wine side of the business. Because of that and other changes in demand, they had to pull back on operations and furlough 25 workers. Since then, they got a PPP grant and have been slowly bringing some of those people back.

But Wetzel says everything is different now. Nobody is allowed to enter the building without a temperature check and health screening, they moved people around so they could be spread out, they’re working in split shifts, and everyone needs to wear a mask, except when at their desk and nobody else is around. Changes they seem to be making and assessing on a daily basis.

“If I were to start from zero and bring 50 people in to the building on Monday, that would be a hard one, that’s not that easy. And so for any manufacturers that are having to go from zero to full speed, I would really urge them to sort of stage that and go day by day and add people as you get up to speed and get your processes up to speed,” Wetzel said.

We are waiting on the determination from the state that Central New York is ready to start phase one of re-opening on Friday. These companies are also waiting for specific guidance from the state on requirements they need to meet before opening.

In the meantime, the Manufacturers Association of Central New York has a free program for businesses on their website on things manufacturers should be doing right now.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.