NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident.

Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the suspects. The suspects then left the area in a vehicle, continued on foot and were hiding in a field, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Police say that Air One spotted the two suspects hiding in a tree line while using the FLIR (infrared) camera.

The two suspects were then apprehended quickly on the Onondaga Nation by deputies and officers from other agencies.

As a result, one illegal firearm and ammunition were found and the two suspects were taken into custody.