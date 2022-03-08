SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 during rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. They became fast friends and quickly began playing together at pizza parlors and coffee shops.

They soon gained a reputation for great harmonies and original songs, and made a demo cassette featuring “Love and Other Bruises” and “If You Knew Me,” taking it to every record company in Sydney.

Every record company turned it down — except one, CBS Records, who admired their unique style.

They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on national charts, and Air Supply was born. Air Supply quickly gained international attention by touring with Rod Stewart, and later was one of the first Western groups to tour China and Taiwan. They gained immense success in the following years, selling over 20 million copies of their albums.

Now, the world-renown group comes to the Landmark Theatre on April 23, 2022 at 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets starting on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.