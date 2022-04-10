(WSYR-TV) — Spring break travel is off to a hectic start as airlines cancel flights at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR), along with around the country.

According to FlightAware, there were 5 cancellations on Sunday at SYR. FlightAware reports that over half of these were by JetBlue, who cancelled 3 of their 6 flights. GoJet were responsible for the other two cancellations, according to FlightAware.

FlightAware shares that a similar scene happened Saturday at SYR, when JetBlue cancelled 2 of their 6 flights, and delayed another 3. They were the only airline to cancel flights at SYR on Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Nationally, there were 2,495 cancellations on Sunday. While the Chinese-headquartered airlines China Eastern, Spring Airlines, and Hainan Airlines were the top three airlines to cancel flights in the U.S. today, JetBlue was the fourth airline to cancel the most flights, with FlightAware reporting 146 cancellations. Spirit came close behind, nationally cancelling 117 flights.

FlightAware also shares that JetBlue delayed almost a third of all their flights, or around 351.

As of Sunday, the airlines have not stated why the flights were cancelled.