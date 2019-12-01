Closings
Airlines waiving flight change fees ahead of winter storm

Local News
JetBlue at Hancock in winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – A number of airlines are offering holiday fliers some reprieve from potential travel headaches Sunday and Monday.

Ahead of the widespread winter storm impacting the Northeast flight change fees are being waived.

JetBlue is waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences for those flying in and out of Syracuse’s Hancock Airport. Customers may rebook their flights for travel through Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Delta, United, and American Airlines are also offering their own deals for Syracuse and Ithaca fliers. Click on your carrier to find out more.

Southwest flights out of Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany may also experience disruptions due to inclement weather. Rebooking options are available.

