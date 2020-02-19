Airport officials: garage and open lot are full

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have plans to head to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, give yourself extra time.

The parking lots are full. They tell NewsChannel 9 the parking garage and open lot are at capacity.

The airport has entered into overflow parking to accommodate the increase in winter break travelers.

🚨Parking Advisory🚨#SYR Airport is nearing parking capacity, here's what you need to know:



🚙Parking Deck is full

🚗Open Lot is full

🅿️Follow signage to overflow lot(s)

⏰Allow extra time for parkinghttps://t.co/uQdxkw2a7M — Syracuse Airport (@SyracuseAirport) February 19, 2020

There will be signs directing passengers to the appropriate parking lot.

People picking up passengers are encouraged to wait in their vehicle — free of charge — in the cell phone lot until their passengers arrive.

