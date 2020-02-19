Airport officials: garage and open lot are full

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have plans to head to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, give yourself extra time.
The parking lots are full. They tell NewsChannel 9 the parking garage and open lot are at capacity.
The airport has entered into overflow parking to accommodate the increase in winter break travelers.
There will be signs directing passengers to the appropriate parking lot.
People picking up passengers are encouraged to wait in their vehicle — free of charge — in the cell phone lot until their passengers arrive.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Orange Nation Interactive – 12/19/2020
- Medical Surgical Unit at Oswego Health undergoing renovations
- Syracuse Crunch to play outdoor game in 2021
- Freeze Out: Rescue Mission 5K
- Syracuse Film Academy Training Central New Yorkers
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App