Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Airport officials: garage and open lot are full

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Hancock Airport Interior

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have plans to head to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, give yourself extra time.

The parking lots are full. They tell NewsChannel 9 the parking garage and open lot are at capacity.

The airport has entered into overflow parking to accommodate the increase in winter break travelers.

There will be signs directing passengers to the appropriate parking lot.

People picking up passengers are encouraged to wait in their vehicle — free of charge — in the cell phone lot until their passengers arrive.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected