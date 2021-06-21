Airspace monitoring business cuts ribbon on new Syracuse headquarters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse-based airspace monitoring business Hidden Level celebrated the official opening of their new headquarters at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.

Hidden Level CEO Jeff Kole, a Syracuse area native, says just a few years ago the company operated in a basement. Now, they’re opening this new 10,000 square feet facility.

You can find their new headquarters on North Geddes Street, and Hidden Level also plans to double the size of the company in the coming year. Ten positions are currently open.