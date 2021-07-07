AJR performing at Great NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — It was announced Wednesday that Indie pop trio of brothers AJR will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Friday, September 3.
Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, whose song “Bang!” hit the charts earlier this year, will perform at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.
“It’s always great when talent from New York State hits it big and we are very excited to bring AJR to the Fair. These young men have bright futures ahead and this will be a great family-friendly show,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.
AJR joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Sister Sledge
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Third Eye Blind
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Resurrection