Albany Water Dept. warning businesses to freshen their water systems

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Albany Water Department is warning businesses to freshen their water systems as they prepare to reopen and it is something that should be done across the state.

The department said water that is not actively being used can lead to bacteria growth, taste and odor issues, and risk for Legionnaire’s Disease.

They said building and business managers should review the CDC guidelines for reopening businesses after a prolonged shutdown as they cover water systems.

Stay Connected