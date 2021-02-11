ALDI store in Auburn relocating after 23 years

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 23 years of serving the Auburn community at 1651 Clark Street, ALDI is getting a new home at 217 Grant Avenue.

ALDI says the relocation will allow them to better serve the community with more space for customers’ favorite products.

ALDI says stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. Stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials. Most importantly, ALDI stores are optimized to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible, as the health and safety of customers and employees is the company’s top priority. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.

The old store will close on Wednesday, February 24. The new store will open on Thursday, February 25. Store hours will remain the same, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with shopping hours open to vulnerable customers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.