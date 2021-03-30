ALERT: A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central New York, including the Syracuse area because of the possibility of several inches of heavy wet snow.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and continues through Thursday evening.

During the day Wednesday it is quite mild with 50s and rain showers, hardly winter-like weather.

Later Wednesday afternoon a cold front moves east through Central New York and our temperatures start to drop into the 40s by the evening commute. However, through the evening we are still likely warm enough for rain to continue to fall.

While this is happening, low pressure will form along the cold front to our east and strengthen as it heads northeast toward New England. This will cause temperatures in the lower atmosphere to cool more and we’ll see a change from rain to a wet snow overnight (mainly after midnight Wednesday night).

The snow will be heavy times overnight through the Thursday morning commute causing tricky travel with a slushy accumulation on roads.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when significant winter weather is possible but not yet certain.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.