ALERT: Air Quality Alert is in effect Tuesday for high levels of pollutants

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health alert for all of Central New York until 12am Wednesday. This is due to the high levels of fine particles expected to be in the air today into tonight thanks to the smoke from the wildfires in Canada moving overhead.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be at an unhealthy level.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.