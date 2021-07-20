ALERT: Air Quality Alert is in effect Tuesday for high levels of pollutants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health alert for all of Central New York until 12am Wednesday. This is due to the high levels of fine particles expected to be in the air today into tonight thanks to the smoke from the wildfires in Canada moving overhead.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be at an unhealthy level.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Future of 81

Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area